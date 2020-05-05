France hoping to deploy StopCovid app by June 2: minister



May 5, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – France is hoping to deploy its state-supported “StopCOVID” contact-tracing app by June 2, the Minister for Digital Affairs, Cedric O, said on Tuesday.

“We hope to have something by June 2,” Cedric O told BFM Business TV. “We are pursuing our roadmap,” he added.

France’s state-supported “StopCOVID” contact-tracing app should enter its testing phase in the week of May 11 when the country starts to unwind its lockdown, the minister said earlier this month.

