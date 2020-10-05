France details new 12.8 million euros aid for autos and aero sectors



October 5, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that 13 projects would receive a combined 12.8 million euros ($15 million) in investment to help the country’s automobile and aeronautics sectors modernise and deal with the impact of COVID-19.

Le Maire said in a statement that the 12.8 million euro investment package would include 9 million euros in subsidies.

($1 = 0.8511 euros)

