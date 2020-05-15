Foxconn’s first-quarter profit tumbles almost 90% on coronavirus fallout



FILE PHOTO: A motorcyclist rides past the logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A motorcyclist rides past the logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

May 15, 2020

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s Foxconn <2317.TW> posted an almost 90% drop in first-quarter profit on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted production and hit demand from Apple Inc <AAPL.0> and other major clients.

The world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer reported net profit of T$2.1 billion ($70.25 million) for the January-March quarter, falling well short of a Refinitiv consensus estimate of T$8.88 billion drawn from 14 analysts.

Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, said in March that while revenue in the first-quarter would be hit by the pandemic, it was expected to recover swiftly as production returns to normal in virus-hit China.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)