Fourth boy dies in Calif. murder-suicide

UPDATED 11:57 AM PT — Monday, November 25, 2019

A Southern California boy has died after being shot by his own father in a murder-suicide. Over the weekend, family members of nine-year-old Ezequiel Valdivia made the decision to remove him from life support. He was being treated at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, where medics confirmed his brain showed no signs of activity.

This comes after the boy’s three brothers and their mother were also reportedly killed by the father after the mother filed a restraining order against him.

While many in the neighborhood of Paradise Hills are mourning, Valdivia’s family is finding comfort knowing he is now at peace.

“He’s going to be with his mom and his brothers, so we know he’s at peace now. He’s with his mom. It would have been a hard life for him to not have his brothers because he was a very, very loving boy – very loving.”

— Joyce Rosario, victim’s great aunt

The family said they will be donating the child’s organs, and they are planning a funeral for the mother as well as her four sons in the coming weeks.

