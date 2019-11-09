Four killed, dozens injured in ongoing Baghdad protests

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:40 PM PT — Saturday, November 9, 2019

Iraqi security forces opened fire on protesters Saturday, killing at least four people and injuring dozens more. Reports said violence erupted again in Baghdad after security forces tried to push protesters back from several major bridges occupied by demonstrators.

Another five people were killed in the southern city of Basra as mourners held a funeral for a demonstrator killed during the violence. Reports said more than 280 have been killed and thousands injured since the protests began on October 1st.

Citizens are demanding a change in the political system, criticizing the politicians that took over after Saddam Hussein was overthrown in 2003.

“We have lost many martyrs…and we are ready to sacrifice more martyrs,” stated one protester. “Get out — we don’t want you!”

Iraq’s prime minister admitted the political parties have “made mistakes,” but promised electoral reforms in a bid to end the protests.

