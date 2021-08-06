Britain’s Morrisons agrees to Fortress’ raised $9.3 billion offer



LONDON (Reuters) -British supermarket group Morrisons has agreed to a raised takeover offer worth 6.7 billion pounds ($9.3 billion) from a consortium led by Softbank owned Fortress Investment Group, it said on Friday.

The new Fortress offer comprises 270 pence per Morrisons share plus a 2 pence a share special dividend.

Morrisons said its board has re-confirmed its unanimous recommendation of the offer.

The board had previously agreed a Fortress offer worth 254 pence a share or a total of 6.3 billion pounds on July 3.

However, major Morrisons investors Silchester, M&G and JO Hambro all indicated that offer was too low.

U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) CD&R had a 230 pence a share proposal worth 5.52 billion pounds rejected by Morrisons on June 17.

Britain’s Takeover Panel, which regulates corporate takeovers, had set an August 9 deadline for CD&R to come back.

($1 = 0.7189 pounds)

