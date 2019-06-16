Fort Worth Deputy Found Dead in Car Died of Pulmonary Embolism

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:27 AM PT — Sunday, June 16, 2019

New details surrounding the death of a Fort Worth sheriff’s deputy reveal, the 18 year veteran was not shot as initially reported.

We lost one of our own last night. Sgt. Keith Shepherd dedicated his life to standing between evil and good. He was a 19yr veteran of our Detention Bureau and will always be a part of our family. Please pray for his family as they struggle with this loss and for the TCSO. pic.twitter.com/c46Wx5VUQm — Tarrant County SO (@tarrantcountyso) June 15, 2019

Rather, the Texas deputy died after suffering from a medical emergency in his personal vehicle.

That’s according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s office who now says, a medical examiner’s office has determined Sergeant Keith Shepherd suffered a pulmonary embolism Friday which led to his death.

Shepherd was reportedly on-duty taking a lunch break in his car when the condition struck.

Fellow deputies began to search for him after he did not clock back in, later finding him in his vehicle with ‘significant head injuries’.

First responders initially thought the worst and the Tarrant County’s Sheriffs Office reported Friday, Shepherd was believed to have died of a gunshot wound.

That information has been officially redacted and officials now say, the beloved sergeant’s family can rest easy knowing his service has forever impacted the Fort Worth community.