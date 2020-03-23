Formula One expects shortened season of 15-18 races



FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia - March 13, 2020. Formula One group CEO Chase Carey during a press conference after it was announced the Australian Grand Prix would be cancelled after a McLaren team member tested positive for coronavirus. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia - March 13, 2020. Formula One group CEO Chase Carey during a press conference after it was announced the Australian Grand Prix would be cancelled after a McLaren team member tested positive for coronavirus. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

March 23, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Formula One expects to run a shortened season of 15-18 grands prix once racing can resume after the coronavirus pandemic, hopefully during the European summer, chairman and chief executive Chase Carey said on Monday.

The original 2020 calendar had a record 22 races but the season has yet to start. Two races, Australia and Monaco, have been canceled and six others postponed with more expected to be called off.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin)