Former White House Counsel McGahn fails to appear at House Judiciary Committee hearing

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:09 AM PT — Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Former White House Counsel Don McGhan followed orders from the White House and refused to appear in front of the House Judiciary Committee in defiance of a subpoena by the Democrat-led panel.

McGhan didn’t to show up for the committee’s hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday, just one day after being directed by the White House not to comply with the subpoena to testify on the Mueller report.

Chairman Jerry Nadler vowed to hold him in contempt if he failed to appear. In a letter to Nadler Monday, current White House Counsel Pat Cippolone said the Department of Justice advised him that McGhan is “absolutely immune” from being forced to give congressional testimony.

Ranking member Doug Collins suggested Democrats are misusing their oversight powers:

“This committee and all committees in Congress have oversight responsibility, but it is also the sacred responsibility of the chairman and the majority to use it properly and to not headlong rush into subpoenas when you don’t get what you want — that’s all we’ve seen in five-months here…everything else has been a race to get a headline.”

Collins also accused the committees majority of not wanting to talk to special counsel Robert Mueller, but rather just talk about the report and attack the president.