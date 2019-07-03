Former Vice President Biden brings in $21.5 million in second fundraising quarter

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Annual International Convention Labor Luncheon, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former Vice President Joe Biden raked in $21.5 million in the second fundraising quarter of the year, the second-highest total reported so far by a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, placing him behind only Pete Buttigieg, who raised $24.8 million.
In an email to supporters, the Biden campaign pointed out that Biden entered the race in late April after the quarter began, meaning that his per-day rate was the highest of any candidate so far.
(Reporting by James Oliphant)