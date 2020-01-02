Former U.S. housing secretary Castro drops out of 2020 Democratic race



Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate former Housing Secretary Julian Castro speaks at a Democratic Party fundraising dinner, the Liberty and Justice Celebration, in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S. November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

January 2, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Julian Castro, the grandson of a Mexican immigrant who became San Antonio mayor and a U.S. housing secretary, suspended his 2020 Democratic presidential race on Thursday after a candidacy overshadowed by more famous liberals.

“It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today,” Castro said in a Twitter post.

