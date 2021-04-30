Former Trump aide says more 2020 election audits coming

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:39 AM PT – Friday, April 30, 2021

A former special assistant to President Trump claimed a “freight train” of election audits are coming. On Thursday, Boris Epshteyn accused the mainstream media, Democrats and Republicans in name only of trying to discredit the ongoing forensic audit in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Ephteyn said critics fear the audit will reveal fraud, in turn, prompting more states to commence their own audits. The former aide added that MAGA supporters are demanding answers and have the support of dedicated Republicans.

“They don’t want this audit to be completed and if it is completed they want it to be discredited,” he explained. “Once this audit is done in Arizona and it shows what we expect it to show, even a small fraction of the magnitude of error that we’ve been talking about, the freight train of audit is coming down the way.”

Ephteyn added, the number of audits will grow as Democrats continue to lose in court and Rinos fail to stop the audits administratively.