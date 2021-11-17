Former Trump adviser Bannon enters plea of not guilty to obstructing Jan. 6 congressional probe



Steve Bannon, talk show host and former White House advisor to former President Donald Trump, looks on as he leaves an appearance in U.S. District Court after being indicted for refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena over the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

November 17, 2021

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Steve Bannon on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that he defied a congressional subpoena from a U.S. House panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to court documents.

Bannon, who made his initial court appearance in court on Monday, was indicted last week by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress.

Bannon has vowed to fight the congressional subpoena, telling reporters outside the courthouse on Monday that he believes the prosecution is a politically motivated attack against him by President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

He was due to be arraigned in court on Thursday, but agreed to waive his right to a formal reading of the indictment, according to court documents filed on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Howard Goller)