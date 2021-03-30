Trending

Former Texas rep. says Biden’s leaving millions defenseless

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2018, file photo, semi-automatic rifles fill a wall at a gun shop in Lynnwood, Wash. Mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado in March 2021, that left several people dead, have reignited calls from gun control advocates for tighter restrictions on buying firearms and ammunition. But with Democrats in control of the federal government, gun rights advocates have been persuading Republican-run state legislatures to go the other way, making it easier to obtain and carry guns.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2018, file photo, semi-automatic rifles fill a wall at a gun shop in Lynnwood, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:08 AM PT – Tuesday, March 30, 2021

According to former Texas congressman Ron Paul, Joe Biden’s gun control mandates have little to do with protecting kids.

In a statement on Monday, the Republican asserted that if Biden was serious about protecting students from criminals then he would give them armed security rather than leave them defenseless in gun free zones. His remarks comes amid Biden vowing to sign a flurry of gun control executive orders in apparent response to the two recent shootings.

“While we’re still waiting for more information regarding the shooter, his motive, the weapons he used, the guns, the magazines, the weapons, the modifications that apparently have taken place to those weapons that are involved here,” Biden stated. “I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour…we can ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines.”

However, Paul said these empty promises are nothing new. He then cited the Democrats’ numerous gun control laws that have made their way through the legislature long before the tragedies that failed to prevent the violence.

MORE NEWS: President Trump launches website to advance ‘America First’ agenda

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE