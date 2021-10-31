Former Sudan ruling party head freed from prison – family source



October 31, 2021

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Ibrahim Ghandour, head of Sudan’s former ruling National Congress Party and a former foreign minister under deposed President Omar al-Bashir, has been released from prison, a family source told Reuters.

