Former Speaker Newt Gingrich: Republicans could win up to 70 House seats

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:52 AM PT – Monday, May 2, 2022

The faster November approaches, the more bullish Republicans and more concerned Democrats become about what the results could look like. Polls show Republicans ahead in the generic ballot with an average lead of more than four points over the Democrats.

On Sunday, anti-Trump Republican Will Hurd went onto CNN to explain why he feels his party is in good straits going into November. He said that having been the sole Republican elected to a border district in Texas, the ongoing Biden border crisis is a safety issue for residents there. On part of that, he predicts that record numbers of Hispanic voters will choose Republicans giving the party three seats in that region alone.

“You’re going to see near record turnout, if not record turnout, of Latino’s for Republicans,” Hurd stated. “Primarily because of the issue of border security and if you live on the border, border security is a public safety issue. And this is going to fuel some of the fact that you’re likely to have three of the five representatives that represent the Texas-Mexico border being Republicans.”

Even Democrats are beginning to express concern over the increasing chances they face impending doom in November. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren believes her party is headed for disaster at the ballot box because they haven’t done everything they promised to do. She said that President Joe Biden, for example, can and should unilaterally transfer student debt away from debtors to general taxpayers while claiming it’s a popular move.

Warren noted that while the party has some legislative accomplishments under its belt, the party is going to lose bad if they don’t push harder for government to work better for working families. She suggested they are “going to be in real trouble” if they don’t “get up and deliver.”

With people across the political spectrum agreeing that Republicans will probably win the House, the margin of victory is open for speculation. Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich believes the red wave will turn out to be more of a red tsunami.

If conservatives can build a performance-based message on the themes of Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan, we can govern with a long-term, stable American majority rather than a shorter-lived Republican majority.https://t.co/VIGrrL8ftR — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) May 2, 2022

Gingrich believes that Republicans could win a historic 70 seats from Democrats, giving the party an advantage of more than 120 seats over Democrats. This would be the first time either party would have a triple-digit majority since Democrats won the 1990 midterms.

“I think we’ll pick up between 25 and 70 seats in the House, we’ll probably pick up about four seats at least in the Senate,” Gingrich noted. “I think that people like Herschel Walker are going to do very very well. In addition, I would say that if you’re in a district that Biden carried by less than 15 or 20 points, you’re in great danger as a Democrat.”

If polls continue to hold where they are, as they have been for months, Democrats could be facing a historic defeat for a midterm election year. Primary elections begin in earnest on Tuesday and the whole nation goes to vote for their next representatives in November.

MORE NEWS: GOP Conference Appears Confident In McCarthy Despite Leaked Audio