Former Senate Sergeant-at-Arms dies suddenly ahead of J6 hearing

FILE - In this image from video, Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger delivers the proclamation during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 27, 2020. Stenger, who served as the U.S. Senate's sergeant-at-arms and resigned after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, has died. He was 71. (Senate Television via AP, File)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 7:15 AM PT – Wednesday, June 29, 2022

A Capitol Police official who was in charge of security on January 6, 2021 has suddenly died amid ongoing hearings. According to the Daily Mail on Tuesday, Senate Sergeant-at-arms Michael Stenger passed away on Monday at the age of 71.

His death happened on the same day that the Democrat-controlled January 6 Committee announced a “surprise hearing” presenting additional accusations against 45th President Donald Trump. Stenger served as Chief of Capitol Security from 2018 to 2021 and he publicly blamed “professional agitators” for January 6 violence.

The cause of his death was not immediately known. Meanwhile, a total of four capitol Police officers have reportedly committed suicide following the January 6 protest, which some believe raises questions of possible foul play.

Meanwhile, a new report found a Secret Service agent and driver are ready to testify before January 6 Committee in support of Donald Trump.

According to NBC News on Tuesday, lead Secret Service agent Bobby Engel and the President’s limo driver are both ready to testify that Trump did not fight with them for the steering wheel. The agents are also saying neither of them was attacked or assaulted on January 6.

This comes after the January 6 Committee heard from Trump’s former aide that he “lunged for the steering wheel” demanding to take him to the US Capitol on that day. Both Secret Service agents who were with him said this is false.

