Former President Obama supports anti-Trump op-ed, admin. spying on Trump campaign

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:59 AM PT — Monday, July 29, 2019

Former President Obama and his administration have continued seemingly hypocritical attacks on President Trump despite new scrutiny over his illegal oversight of the Trump campaign.

In an interview Sunday, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called on attorney general William Barr to “get to the bottom” of the Obama administration’s spying on then-candidate Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. In discussing Barr’s investigation, she pointed to the Democrat-funded Steele dossier and hypocrisy within the left for failing to address spying on the Trump campaign.

“President Obama’s administration — under his FBI — they deployed spies to the Trump campaign, they put FISA warrants on campaign operatives — I mean, this is horrific. Think if President Trump did this right now to any Democrat candidate through his administration? We need to find why they did that, how they would have the authority to spy on his campaign, and why didn’t they just go to candidate Trump and say we’re afraid that foreign actors are trying to infiltrate your campaign, can you work with us to make sure that doesn’t happen?”

— Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman – RNC

Obama recently seemed to up the ante on his criticism of the president as he took to Twitter to promote an anti-Trump op-ed by the Washington Post over the weekend. In the piece, 149 of Obama’s former White House aides accused President Trump of “poisoning American democracy.” It also took aim at the president’s supporters by calling them “racist, xenophobic and homophobic.”

The authors also cite “relentless attacks” on the legitimacy of Obama’s presidency, but their attacks on President Trump seem to rebuke Obama’s call for caution on labeling people.

I’ve always been proud of what this team accomplished during my administration. But more than what we did, I’m proud of how they’re continuing to fight for an America that’s better. https://t.co/0cfDltjueP — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 27, 2019

The Obama-endorsed op-ed ends by telling readers to “expect more.” In the meantime, it remains unclear whether or not an investigation will be launched.