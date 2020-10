Former Pakistani prime minister accuses country’s army chief of toppling his government

FILE PHOTO: Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) gestures during a news conference in Islamabad, Pakistan May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood FILE PHOTO: Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) gestures during a news conference in Islamabad, Pakistan May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

October 16, 2020

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday accused the country’s army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa of toppling his government, pressuring the judiciary, and installing the current government of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the 2018 elections.

“Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, you packed up our government, which was working well, and put the nation and the country at the alter of your wishes,” Sharif said addressing a large protest gathering of opposition parties in the eastern Pakistani city of Gujranwala.

Sharif addressed the crowd via video link from London.

