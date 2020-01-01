Former NBA Commissioner David Stern dead at 77

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:26 PM PT — Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern has died. The National Basketball League confirmed the Hall of Fame commissioner passed away Wednesday afternoon while surrounded by his wife and family.

Stern was hospitalized in serious condition after undergoing surgery for a sudden brain hemorrhage he suffered on December 12th. He was 77-years-old.

“For 22 years, I had a court-side seat to watch David in action. He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. We spent countless hours in the office, at arenas and on planes wherever the game would take us. Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand, making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time, but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation.”

– Adam Silver, Commissioner of the NBA

Stern oversaw a major expansion as the league’s longest tenured commissioner from 1984 to 2014.

“Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David’s vision, generosity and inspiration,” added Silver. “Our deepest condolences go out to David’s wife, Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our grief with everyone whose life was touched by him.”