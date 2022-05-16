Former N.Y. Governor thinks GOP can win

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 1:23 PM PT – Monday, May 16, 2022

Former New York Governor George Pataki (R-N.Y.) claimed Republicans have a great chance to win the governorship. In a radio interview Sunday, he said the GOP would beat former Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) if he ran again. Cuomo resigned in August 2021 amidst a string of sexual harassment allegations.

“Their is no one who supports Andrew except hardcore partisan Democrats,” Pataki stated.” I mean, you look at the polling, he is the most unpopular political figure in New York state and that’s saying something.”

Pataki voiced, current New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D- N.Y.) is also vulnerable. Hochul’s choice of Brian Benjamin (D-N.Y.) as lieutenant governor ended with the former state senator being bounced from the ticket after he was indicted on federal charges of receiving financial kickbacks.

“I think this is an opportunity for New York state,” he vocalized. “One of the last opportunities to get its act together.”

Former NY Gov. George Pataki said that Republicans have an “excellent chance” in the upcoming elections❗️ — CaitlinSinclairTV (@CSinclairtv) May 16, 2022

Pataki went on to say that the Democrats haven’t been addressing the needs of New York, so a Republican can come out on top.