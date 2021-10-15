Leonardo says it did not use MPS parts for Airbus programmes

FILE PHOTO: A logo of defence group Leonardo is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
October 15, 2021
(Corrects to clarify that Leonardo did not use components supplied by MPS for Airbus programmes)
MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s Leonardo said its former sub-contractor Manufacturing Processes Specification (MPS) did not provide it with components for Airbus’ programmes.
Shares of the Italian state-controlled conglomerate fell more than 7% on Thursday after Boeing said parts supplied by Leonardo sourced from the sub-contractor had been improperly manufactured.
MPS is listed as an Airbus approved supplier in a document available on the planemaker’s website.
Leonardo shares were volatile on Friday on the Milan stock exchange. They were rising 1% at 1255 GMT, underperforming Italy’s blue-chip index FTSE MIB, up 0.8%.
