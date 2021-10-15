Leonardo says it did not use MPS parts for Airbus programmes



October 15, 2021

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s Leonardo said its former sub-contractor Manufacturing Processes Specification (MPS) did not provide it with components for Airbus’ programmes.

Shares of the Italian state-controlled conglomerate fell more than 7% on Thursday after Boeing said parts supplied by Leonardo sourced from the sub-contractor had been improperly manufactured.

MPS is listed as an Airbus approved supplier in a document available on the planemaker’s website.

Leonardo shares were volatile on Friday on the Milan stock exchange. They were rising 1% at 1255 GMT, underperforming Italy’s blue-chip index FTSE MIB, up 0.8%.

