Former Lebanon PM in Riyadh: Saudi will support Lebanon

July 15, 2019

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia will “extend a hand of support to Lebanon”, Lebanese former Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday after meeting Saudi King Salman.

The king “stressed the necessity of preserving Lebanon and soon there will be Saudi steps toward the Lebanese state,” Mikati told Lebanon’s LBC TV from Riyadh.

