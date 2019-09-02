Former Guatemala presidential candidate Torres arrested over campaign financing



FILE PHOTO: Presidential candidate Sandra Torres, of the National Unity of Hope (UNE) political party, shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the presidential election second round run-off vote in Guatemala City, Guatemala, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria FILE PHOTO: Presidential candidate Sandra Torres, of the National Unity of Hope (UNE) political party, shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the presidential election second round run-off vote in Guatemala City, Guatemala, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

September 2, 2019

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) – Former Guatemalan presidential candidate Sandra Torres has been arrested on suspicion of violating campaign finance rules and for unlawful association, the attorney general’s office said on Monday.

“She is charged with the crimes of failing to register election financing, and unlawful association,” the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

Torres, a former first lady of Guatemala, finished runner-up in last month’s presidential election.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Dave Graham)