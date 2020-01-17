Former GOP Rep. Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison for insider trading

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:45 PM PT — Friday, January 17, 2020

A federal judge is handing down a stiff sentence for former GOP Congressman Chris Collins following his conviction for insider trading. On Friday, a lower Manhattan court sentenced Collins to 26 months in prison.

In October, the former New York lawmaker admitted to illegally obtaining information about a failed drug trial by a biotech firm his son Cameron was invested in. Collins tipped his son off to the information just before the company’s stock tanked by 90 percent.

During the sentencing, the presiding judge said Collins betrayed his congressional duties and left his former constituents without representation.

Prosecutors sought a five year sentence for Collins’ crime while his defense asked for one year and a $200,000 fine.

JUST IN: Prosecutors recommend a sentence close to 4.5 years for former Rep Chris COLLINS, say he deserves lengthier jailtime for continuing to serve in Congress while hiding his guilt. pic.twitter.com/kZ9i8CkMb1 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 13, 2020

Cameron will be sentenced next week for his role in the crime.