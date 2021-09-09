Trending

Former Germany defender Boateng guilty of bodily harm, fined 1.8 million euros

Jerome Boateng trial in Munich
Former Bayern Munich central defender Jerome Boateng, who just signed with Olympique Lyonnais, looks on at his trial at a regional court, accused of bodily harm, as German media report he injured an ex-girlfriend during a fight, in Munich, Germany, September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

September 9, 2021

(Reuters) – Former Germany and Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, who this month signed for Olympique Lyonnais, was found guilty of premeditated bodily harm on his former partner, a spokesperson for a court in Munich said on Thursday.

He was fined 1.8 million euros ($2.13 million).

The 2014 World Cup winner, who had appeared in the Munich court wearing a dark blue suit, was accused of injuring his ex-girlfriend in a fight during a vacation in 2018.

The mother of his twin daughters accused Boateng of hurling a lamp at her which missed and then throwing a small cooling box which injured her arm before hitting her and pulling her hair.

Boateng had denied injuring his ex-girlfriend.

The 33-year-old centre-back spent 10 years at Bayern after joining from Manchester City in 2011, winning nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League trophies. He signed a two-year contract at Ligue 1 side Lyon last week.

($1 = 0.8454 euros)

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Reuters Television; Editing by Ken Ferris)

