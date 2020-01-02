Former football player confesses to pregnant sister’s murder on home security camera

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:40 PM PT — Thursday, January 2, 2020

A Texas community remains in disbelief after a wife and mother of two was allegedly stabbed to death by her own brother. Authorities said former college football player Michael Egwuagu was captured on a home security camera confessing to the murder of his pregnant sister Jennifer Ebichi.

According to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, Egwuagu was recorded on a door bell camera. He was covered in blood and reportedly said “I killed Jennifer” as he was exiting the home.

Neighbors also told police the 25-year-old suspect came out of the home naked, holding a bloody kitchen knife, and knelt in the middle of the street as if he were praying.

“I just express my condolences, I hate for any family to go through anything bad,” said neighbor Courtney Williams. “I can’t imagine what they’re going through.

An autopsy later confirmed Ebichi, who was in her first trimester, was stabbed more than a dozen times, which caused the baby to also die.

“Efforts were made to save her life and the life of the reported unborn child, but ultimately those efforts were unsuccessful and she did pass away,” stated Travis County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kristen Derk.

The former University of Texas football player was arrested at the scene and has been charged with murder. He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.