Former FBI Deputy Director McCabe defends Russia probe amid criticism

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:19 AM PT — Monday, February 25, 2019

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is defending the Russia probe despite mounting criticism. In an interview Sunday, McCabe admitted it was his decision to launch a probe into alleged collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. He claimed he has spoken “truth to power.”

His remarks come despite reports suggesting the Obama-era FBI didn’t have credible evidence to open the investigation.

President Trump criticized McCabe over what he suggested was incompetence, and called him a “poor man’s J. Edgar Hoover.”

However, McCabe claimed he saw “disturbing” reports back in 2016, which led him to open the Russia probe.

“The information that was in our hands at the time , much of which is publicly known, caused us great concern — we had an articulate basis to believe that a crime may have been committed and that a threat to national security might exist,” he stated. “We hadn’t concluded that either of those two things had happened, but we were certainly in the place where we needed to investigate.”

Republican lawmakers have blasted McCabe, alleging a political bias and abuse of power behind his actions.