Former Dallas officer sentenced to 10 years for killing neighbor

UPDATED 4:01 PM PT – Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years behind bars in connection with the murder of her neighbor. A jury handed down its decision Wednesday afternoon and said she will be eligible for parole in five years. The verdict was announced Tuesday after less than 24 hours of deliberation.

“We the jury, unanimously find the defendant, Amber Guyger, guilty of murder as charged in the indictment,” Judge Tammy Kemp announced to the courtroom.

The 31-year-old was indicted last year after she entered the wrong apartment in her complex and shot 26-year-old Botham Jean. Guyger said she was exhausted after working a 13-and-a-half hour day and thought he was an intruder in her apartment.

“I was scared this person inside my apartment was going to hurt me and I’m so sorry,” Guyger said. “No police officer would ever want to hurt an innocent person.”

Prosecutors called her claims absurd and accused Guyger of being distracted when she parked on the wrong floor and entered Jean’s apartment. They also cited her sexually charged texts with another Dallas officer just minutes before the shooting. The defense admitted to the shooting, but said it was a mistake. She pointed to a testimony from a Texas ranger, which stated many others in the complex had mistakenly gone to the wrong apartment.

The case didn’t come without controversy. Some expressed outrage over the delay between Botham’s murder and Guyger’s eventual dismissal from the Dallas Police Department. Officials say it took a while to fire Guyger because a premature administrative suspension could have implicated her 5th Amendment protections and compromised the criminal prosecution.

“As a police chief, my job is to ensure…the highest level of integrity in this criminal investigation,” said Chief Renee Hall. “That is what I did and I waited until the critical portion of this investigation was complete.”

Despite the murder indictment, jurors were given the option of convicting Guyger of manslaughter. The judge also allowed them to consider the Castle Doctrine, which is similar to the “stand your ground” law.

Jean’s family expressed gratitude for the jurors’ decision to convict her of murder and said they finally feel like justice has been served.

“Shortly you’re going to hear from the family and they just want to thank…the people of Dallas County,” said Lee Merritt, the lawyer for Botham’s family. “They want to thank this jury for taking their time, hearing the evidence and getting it right. We still have the sentencing phase to go, but this is a huge victory.”

Guyger’s conviction will likely also help the family of Botham Jean in their civil lawsuit against the city, which is currently going through the legal process.