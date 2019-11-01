Former CIA Director McLaughlin: Thank God for the deep state

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:40 AM PT — Friday, November 1, 2019

The former chief of staff for the National Security Council is calling out his old boss for praising the deep state’s efforts against President Trump. Fred Fleitz lashed out Friday at former acting CIA Director John McLaughlin, saying he “doesn’t realize how much damage he has done to the Intelligence Community.”

Fleitz said he enjoyed his time working under McLaughlin, but that his comments about the deep state have only confirmed the fears of many Americans. The comment Fleitz is referring to was made during McLaughlin’s appearance at an event hosted by the Hayden Center this week.

.1/ @jmclaughlinSAIS, you're a brilliant guy and I enjoyed working for you at @CIA. But I don't think you realize how much damage you did to the IC and its workforce by saying "thank God for the deep state." — Fred Fleitz (@FredFleitz) November 1, 2019

Fleitz then asked McLaughlin if he ever spoke up when the Obama administration was politicizing the Intelligence Community. He specifically pointed to former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid when he said Intelligence Community officers should give fake information to President Trump.