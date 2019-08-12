Former champion Kuznetsova added to U.S. Open field



FILE PHOTO - Aug 8, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) plays a shot against Simona Halep (Romania) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Aviva Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO - Aug 8, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) plays a shot against Simona Halep (Romania) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Aviva Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) – Russia’s Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 2004 U.S. Open champion, has been added to the main draw of this year’s tournament after the withdrawal of Slovakia’s Dominika Cibulkova.

World number 67 Cibulkova withdrew because of a left foot injury, tournament officials said on Monday.

Kuznetsova, number 153 in the world rankings, becomes the seventh former U.S. Open singles champion in the field for the tournament, which starts on Aug. 26 in New York.

