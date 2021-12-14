Former Boeing pilot says FAA official called him ‘scapegoat’



FILE PHOTO: Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. July 1, 2019.REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. July 1, 2019.REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo/File Photo

December 14, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A former chief technical pilot for Boeing Co charged with fraud for deceiving federal regulators evaluating the company’s 737 MAX jet says a Federal Aviation Administration official called him a “scapegoat.”

Lawyers for Mark Forkner said an FAA official with personal knowledge of the 737-MAX contacted the government and said Forkner “is a ‘scapegoat’ and should ‘not be charged’.” The court filing did not disclose the official’s name.

Lawyers asked a U.S. judge to allow current or former FAA officials permission to talk with Forkner’s defense team

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)