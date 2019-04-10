Former Boeing manager claims he warned company about problems prior to 737 MAX jet crashes

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:56 AM PT — Tuesday, December 10, 2019

A former Boeing manager recently decided to speak out for the first time since two deadly plane crashes left hundreds of passengers dead. The former official claimed he warned the company about issues with its line of 737 MAX jets.

During an interview Monday, Ed Pierson said he sent several emails to both Boeing and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) officials notifying them of the various production problems with the company’s Renton, Washington production facility.

Pierson said he expressed worries over exhausted workers who were being pushed to increase and speed up production, which he warned would lead to critical mistakes. He said despite his pleas, the company wouldn’t listen. The former Boeing manager is now continuing to call for action.

“Somewhere in the end of my letter to the board I said, you know, no one wants to wake up one morning and hear of another accident, and that’s exactly what happened,’ he stated. “I would demand that the FAA, in their role as regulators, go in and thoroughly investigate that factory.”

Pierson is set to testify before Congress this week on transportation and infrastructure issues related to the two deadly crashes.