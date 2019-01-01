Former aide to late Sen. John McCain leaked unverified contents of Steele Dossier to press

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:15 AM PT – Sat. March 16, 2018

Unsealed court records are shedding new light, on how the unverified Steele Dossier wound up in the hands of the media, as President Trump entered office.

In his December 2017 testimony in a libel case, David Kramer – a former aide to late Arizona Senator John McCain – said he briefed news outlets on the Dossier.

BuzzFeed news photographed the document, against Kramer’s requests, and spurred the 2017 article, breaking news of the Dossier’s existence.

The former aide also admitted to giving the document, compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele, to the FBI. Kramer has not been reprimanded for his role in the leak.