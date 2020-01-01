Trending

Forensic pathologist claims Epstein’s death is suspicious, believes autopsy points to murder

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. Federal prosecutors said Thursday Jan. 9, 2020, that jailhouse video no longer exists of the area around Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell on a day he survived an apparent suicide attempt. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

UPDATED 9:11 AM PT — Friday, January 17, 2020

A forensic pathologist recently spoke out about the controversial autopsy results of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In an exclusive interview with Dr. Oz Thursday, Dr. Michael Baden said the results point more towards homicide than suicide. This is based off of Epstein’s burst eye capillaries and pale legs.

Dr. Baden also questioned the markings on Epstein’s neck and said they are “inconsistent” with the noose found in his cell.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Virgin Islands has filed a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate, claiming the late Manhattan financier kept a virtual database to track his victims.

FILE – This July 9, 2019, file photo shows a portion of Jeffery Epstein’s estate on Little Saint James Island, in the U. S. Virgin Islands. A lawsuit filed Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, by prosecutors in the Virgin Islands says multimillionaire sex offender Jeffery Epstein used two private islands, including Little Saint James, in the U.S. territory to engage in a nearly two-decade-long conspiracy to traffic and abuse girls. (AP Photo/Gianfranco Gaglione, File)

