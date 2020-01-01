Forensic pathologist claims Epstein’s death is suspicious, believes autopsy points to murder

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:11 AM PT — Friday, January 17, 2020

A forensic pathologist recently spoke out about the controversial autopsy results of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In an exclusive interview with Dr. Oz Thursday, Dr. Michael Baden said the results point more towards homicide than suicide. This is based off of Epstein’s burst eye capillaries and pale legs.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden opens up about what he saw at the autopsy of Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/iyGofAzC2r — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) January 16, 2020

Dr. Baden also questioned the markings on Epstein’s neck and said they are “inconsistent” with the noose found in his cell.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Virgin Islands has filed a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate, claiming the late Manhattan financier kept a virtual database to track his victims.