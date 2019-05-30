Foreigners net sellers of Japan stocks for third straight week



A man walks past an electronic board showing stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon A man walks past an electronic board showing stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

May 30, 2019

(Reuters) – Foreigners were net sellers of Japanese stocks for a third consecutive week that ended on May 24 on concerns over Sino-U.S. trade dispute and its impact on local tech firms’ second quarter earnings.

Overseas investors sold net 489.2 billion yen ($4.46 billion) worth of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures during that week, data from Japanese stock exchanges showed.

Foreigners sold a net 409.3 billion yen in derivative markets, and 79.9 billion yen in cash markets, the data showed.

(GRAPHIC: Foreign flows into Japanese stocks – https://tmsnrt.rs/2WgjiXR)

Optimism over a Sino-U.S. trade deal — which boosted risky assets including Japanese shares earlier this year — dwindled after the United States implemented fresh tariffs on May 10.

Global tech shares were also pressured by media reports last week, which said the United States was considering Huawei-like sanctions on Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision.

In the May 20-24 week, Japan’s Nikkei index fell for the third straight week, shedding 0.63%, while the Topix index lost 0.84%

Japanese investors bought 18.8 billion yen of overseas equities in the week ended May 24, their third straight week of net purchase, Ministry of Finance data showed.

(GRAPHIC: Japanese investments in stocks abroad – https://tmsnrt.rs/2WdSTtF)

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Uttaresh.V)