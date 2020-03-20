Foreign ministers of South Korea, China, Japan support Tokyo holding ‘complete’ Olympics – Seoul



Tokyo 2020 Olympics President Yoshiro Mori holds the Olympic Flame during the Olympic Flame arrival ceremony at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Matsushima Base in Higashi-Matsuhsima, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

SEOUL (Reuters) – The foreign ministers of South Korea, China and Japan expressed their support for Tokyo to host “complete” Tokyo Olympics at a video conference held on Friday, South Korea’s foreign ministry said.

The ministers held a video conference to discuss cooperation on the coronavirus pandemic amid growing concerns over the number of infected people arriving in their countries from overseas.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)