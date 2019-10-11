Ford’s third-quarter China vehicle sales down 30.3% year-on-year to 131,060



FILE PHOTO: A visitor is reflected as he takes pictures of a new Ford Aspire car during its launch in New Delhi, India, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A visitor is reflected as he takes pictures of a new Ford Aspire car during its launch in New Delhi, India, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

October 11, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – Ford Motor Co’s <F.N> July-to-September vehicle sales in China fell 30%, as the U.S. automaker continues to lose ground in a prolonged sales decline in its second biggest market.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker’s delivered 131,060 vehicles in China in the third quarter, Ford said in a statement.

Ford’s sales in China fell 35.8% in the first quarter and by 21.7% in the second quarter.

It delivered around 421,000 vehicles in the first nine months of the year, according to Reuters calculations.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and John Ruwitch; editing by Jason Neely)