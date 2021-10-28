Ford to suspend production at Mexican plant due to shortages – union



FILE PHOTO: General view shows a part of a plant's facade after U.S. automaker suspended production for two days at the Mexico plant due to material shortage, in Hermosillo, Mexico October 11, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Gustavo Cordova. FILE PHOTO: General view shows a part of a plant's facade after U.S. automaker suspended production for two days at the Mexico plant due to material shortage, in Hermosillo, Mexico October 11, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Gustavo Cordova.

October 28, 2021

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co. will suspend production at its Hermosillo factory in northern Mexico from November 1-5 due to material shortages, according to a union statement issued on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; editing by Diane Craft)