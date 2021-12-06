Ford shifts return to work hybrid model to March as COVID situation remains fluid



DETROIT (Reuters) – Ford Motor Co said on Monday it has shifted its plan for a return-to-work hybrid model to March as the state of the COVID-19 pandemic remains fluid.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it will begin a pilot phase for select employees in February and March. The company had previously said it would not return to work under a hybrid work model before January.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman)