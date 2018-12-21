Ford recalling 874,000 pickup trucks in North America for fire risks



FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo at the New York Auto Show in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo at the New York Auto Show in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

December 21, 2018

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ford Motor Co <F.N> said Friday it is recalling 874,000 pickup trucks in North America with engine block heaters for fire risks.

The second largest U.S. automaker said the recall covers some 2015-2019 Ford F-150 trucks, along with the 2017-2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty, F-350 Super Duty, F-450 Super Duty, and F-550 Super Duty pick-up trucks.

Ford said water and contaminants may get into the block heater cable’s splice connector, causing corrosion and damage and potentially a fire. Ford told U.S. regulators it is aware of reports of three fires in Canada linked to the issue, but unaware of any reports of accidents or injuries.

The recall covers 410,000 vehicles in the United States and about 464,000 in Canada. Ford dealers will inspect and seal the block heater cable, or replace it if necessary. The recall will begin early next month.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)