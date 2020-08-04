Farley to suceed Hackett as Ford CEO and president



FILE PHOTO: Jim Farley, President, Global Markets, Ford Motor Company, speaks during the Lincoln presentation at the New York Auto Show in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: Jim Farley, President, Global Markets, Ford Motor Company, speaks during the Lincoln presentation at the New York Auto Show in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

August 4, 2020

(Reuters) – Jim Farley will succeed Jim Hackett as Ford Motor Co <F.N> CEO and president on Oct. 1, the company said on Tuesday.

Hackett, 65, who replaced Mark Fields as CEO in May 2017, is retiring and will be a special adviser to Ford through March 2021.

Farley, 58, joined Ford in 2007 and was head of the company’s New Businesses, Technology and Strategy group.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)