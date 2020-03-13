Ford having most white-collar employees work remotely starting Monday



FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of Ford is seen at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of Ford is seen at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

DETROIT (Reuters) – Ford Motor Co <F.N> will have most of its white-collar workforce outside of China working remotely as of Monday to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, a spokesman said Friday.

Ford has seen “limited” impact to its global operations due to the epidemic, with some positive test in China and Germany but none so far in the United States, spokesman Mark Truby said on a call with reporters.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker has not lost any vehicle production outside of China and it is taking steps to keep its plants operating, he said.

