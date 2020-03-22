Ford, GM, Tesla getting ‘go ahead’ to make ventilators: Trump



U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news briefing on the administration's response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news briefing on the administration's response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

March 22, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that U.S. automakers Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co and Tesla Inc had been given the green light to produce ventilators and other items needed during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Ford, General Motors and Tesla are being given the go ahead to make ventilators and other metal products, FAST! @fema Go for it auto execs, lets see how good you are?” he said on Twitter. It was not immediately clear what Trump meant by the companies “being given the go ahead.”

(Reporting By Susan Heavey and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Daniel Wallis)