Ford aims to cut 5,000 jobs in Germany: spokesman

March 15, 2019

HAMBURG (Reuters) – U.S. automaker Ford is aiming to cut 5,000 jobs in Germany as it seeks to return to profit in Europe, a spokesman said on Friday.

“We are looking at more than 5,000 positions in Germany, including temporary workers,” the spokesman said.

