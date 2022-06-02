Ford adding 6,200 jobs in three states

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 2:22 PM PT – Thursday, June 2, 2022

Ford is adding thousands of union jobs in three states, including Michigan, Missouri and Ohio, as part of it’s plans to accelerate production of electric vehicles.

“This is the first time in my career that we are expanding the plant before the plant is built,” said Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford Blue. “The reservations were so much higher than the production capacity that we had put in.”

Galhotra made the announcement at it’s assembly plant in Sheffield, Ohio. The company will also work on building two new redesigned combustion engine models. Hundreds of workers cheered on the news alongside Governor Mike Dewine.

“The ingenuity and talent of Ohio’s automotive workforce are second to none, and Ford’s investment in Avon Lake will play an essential role in growing the EV space,” voiced Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Ford has been a partner in Ohio for generations, and its confidence in the Ford Ohio Assembly Plant operations secures EV operations in Lorain County that will be critical for decades to come. I want to thank all the workers, give yourself a hand.”

We're adding 6,200 new UAW-Ford jobs, investing $3.7B in manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri, converting nearly 3,000 temp. employees to permanent full-time w/ immediate healthcare, and dedicating $1B to improve workplaces in U.S. plants. #BuiltForAmerica pic.twitter.com/4RZAZz6hlB — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) June 2, 2022

Ford is investing $3.7 billion in the three states over the next four years and $1 billion will go towards improving the work experience in it’s factories. The company said 3,000 temporary workers will be converted to full-time with pay raises and benefits.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for a long time,” stated Jason Williams, a union bargaining representative at the plant. “We’re trying to secure the future for our kids, our families, families of the community.”

In addition to the 1,800 jobs Ford is adding in Sheffield, 90 more will be added in other factories in Ohio. The company will also hire more than 1,100 workers in Missouri and 2,000 will be added at three of it’s plants in Detroit, Michigan. About 1,200 will be hired at other facilities in the state.