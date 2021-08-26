Forbes to merge with blank-check firm in $630 million deal



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Forbes magazine is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of Forbes magazine is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

(Reuters) – Business news and information company Forbes Global Media Holdings Inc will go public through a merger with a blank-check acquisition vehicle, the companies said on Thursday, in a deal that values the combined company at $630 million.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)