Food delivery service booms in Brazil amid pandemic

Restaurants in Rio de Janeiro started delivering food in order to keep their businesses alive amid the pandemic. Local business owners said lockdown measures have only increased the demand for delivery.

NITEROI, BRAZIL – JUNE 25: An employee delivers food to a moviegoer in the car at a drive-in cinema at Caminho Niemeyer amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Luis Alvarenga/Getty Images)

Some gig workers said their income skyrocketed. The move also created hundreds of job opportunities for those struggling during heavy COVID restrictions.

“Because of this pandemic, many shops closed down, many establishments closed their doors,” delivery worker Fabricio Batista said. “And from the beginning until now, many people who were not working in this started to be delivery workers because of the increasing demand for delivery.”

For many, home delivery service seems to be the new normal.

