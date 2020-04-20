

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Agricultural Minister Han Changfu attends a news conference during the ongoing National People's Congress (NPC), China's parliament, in Beijing China March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee FILE PHOTO: Chinese Agricultural Minister Han Changfu attends a news conference during the ongoing National People's Congress (NPC), China's parliament, in Beijing China March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – A food crisis will not take place in China, Agriculture Minister Han Changfu said on Monday, adding that the country has the confidence and ability to secure supplies of grains and other major agricultural products.

The comments were made by Han at a video conference on China’s agricultural outlook on Monday.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Emily Chow; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)