Fmr White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow touts success of Operation Warp Speed

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:00 PM PT – Sunday, February 28, 2021

Former Trump White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow highlighted the success of Operation Warp Speed. Kudlow spoke at the CPAC on Sunday and described the operation as one of the most extraordinary events in American history. The Trump administration notably helped develop two vaccines within 11 months of the virus emerging in the U.S.

“Through Operation Warp Speed, which developed vaccines by using government deregulation and private enterprise and private sector genius, generated the most extraordinary medical-scientific event probably in American history,” Kudlow stated. “And if not so, it’ll be in the top three.”

Kudlow also set the record straight in regards to Trump’s tax cuts. He said the people who would be helped the most were “not the upper crust,” but were those in the middle, blue-collar and the lower rungs of income.